Court Adjourns GFA-Oly Case  

An Accra High Court has adjourned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and Great Olympics case to February 21.

The Wonder Club, Olympics have filed a suit against the Ghana FA regarding their demotion to the country’s lower-tier league.

Yesterday, lawyers of the two parties were represented after which the trial judge adjourned the case to next week.

Olympics are challenging their relegation from the country’s elite division claiming Bechem United fielded an unqualified player during their league match against Elmina Sharks last season.

Great Olympics secured an injunction on the league originally scheduled to start last weekend.