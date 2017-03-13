Couple To Sue Cardio Centre Over Death Of 3-Year-Old Son

A couple whose three-year-old son died of complications from a surgery to correct his hole-in-heart condition is considering taking legal action against the National Cardiothoracic Centre.

Noel and Vida Jacquaye say they are compelled to seek legal redress after a post-mortem on their deceased child, Andy, confirmed that he died of post-surgery complications.

In an interview with Joy News’ Jennifer Akuamoah, Andy’s father, Noel said after a doctor friend had explained details of the post-mortem to him he was convinced a court action will give the family some justice.

“I spoke to a colleague who is a doctor and he told me that there was some mistake during the surgery. They did something they were not supposed to do,” Noel said.

Three-year-old Andy Jacquaye suffered from a hole in heart condition and required urgent surgery. The family needed to raise GHS 32,000 before the surgery could be done.

The amount was paid through the benevolence of the family’s church members, and the surgery after being postponed several times in 2016, it was eventually scheduled for February15, 2017.

But Andy died after the surgery. His mother said she still cannot believe that her child is gone.

Andy’s father told Joy News he does not want other families and children to experience a similar fate.

He believes any legal action will not only seek justice for his child, but also for the many children and families who might seek medical attention at the national cardio centre.

For him, not even one more child should die under similar circumstances.

-Myjoyonline