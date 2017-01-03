Couple Dead After Brother Fed Them Poisoned Food

This couple based in Minnesota in the United States of America have died after eating poisoned food prepared by the man’s brother.

This unfortunate incident occurred when the couple return to home for the Christmas festivities.

It is unclear what triggered this barbaric act by the brother.

But according to Facebook user Aremo Oriola who shared the pictures, the deceased man had been sending monies home for his brother to build houses for him only for this tragedy to happen when they came back to enjoy the holidays.

While at home this Christmas, this brother cooked food and sent to his brother and wife. They died after eating the food. So sad!

-Adomonline