Council Of State Elects Chairman

Nana Otuo Siriboe II, the Omanhene of Ashanti Juaben, was on Monday unanimously elected as Chairman of the Seventh Council of State under the Fourth Republic at its maiden meeting.

The meeting took place at the Council of State’s office at the State House.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had earlier swore the members of the Council into office at a ceremony at the State Banquet Hall in Accra.

A communique issued at the end of the meeting said the unanimous election of Nana Otuo Siriboe II was as a result of his extensive experience in the areas of business, governance and chieftaincy, coupled with the fact that he had previously served as a member of the Council of State for two terms from 2001 to 2009.

Nana Otuo Siriboe II, who holds a degree in Electrical Engineering from the Kwame University of Science and Technology (KNUST), was enstooled as the paramount ruler of the Juaben Traditional area in 1971.

The 24-Member Council of State is constitutionally mandated to advice the Executive, the Legislature and other constitutionally enabled bodies.

The Council, established by Articles 89 to 992 of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana, is a body of prominent citizens drawn from diverse backgrounds, which advises the President on national issues.

The Council’s advisory role include the appointment of the Chief Justice, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, the heads of the nation’s security services, officials of the President’s office and other critical institutions of the State.

The Council constitutionally includes a former Chief Justice, a former Chief of Defence Staff and former Inspector General of Police and the President of the National House of Chiefs. Each region has an elected representative on the Council.

The President also appoints eleven members to the Council. Their term in office expires with that of the President.

The members of the Council are drawn from different backgrounds ranging from academia, security, law and justice, communication, among others.

The 24-member body however excludes a former Chief Justice.

Members of the Council include Sam Okudzeto, a renowned lawyer, Nana Kofi Obiri Egyiri II, a traditional ruler, Stanley Nii Adjiri Blankson, former Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Chief Executive, Alberta Cudjoe and Alhaji Aminu Amadu.

Others are Alhaji Mogtari, Georgina Adeopa Konadu Kusi, Alhaji Suleman Yirimea, Paa kofi Ansong, Eunice Jacqueline Buah, Nana Appiah Nuamah II, Nii Kotei Dzani, Francis Albert Seth Nyonyo and Nana Somuah Mireku Nyanpong III.

The rest are Kodwo Agyenim-Boateng, Nana Owusu-Nsiah, Lt Gen J. B. Danquah, Nana Owusu Achiaw Brempong, Bo-Na Prof. Yakubu S. Nantogmah, Robert Nachinab D. Mosore, Richard Banini Kanton, Togbe Afede XIV and Dr Margaret Amoakohene.

