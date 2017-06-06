 Cote d’Ivoire Star Dies @ Training

Cheick Tiote

Cote d’Ivoire international Cheick Tiote died on Monday after collapsing during training with Beijing Enterprises, the club confirmed. He was 30.

Beijing Enterprises said the former Newcastle midfielder died about one hour after losing consciousness in training.

“Around 6 p.m., June 5th, 2017, Mr. Cheik Tiote fainted during the normal training session,” a team statement said. “The club immediately sent Tiote to the hospital, but unfortunately, Mr. Tiote died at 7 p.m. in the hospital. The club has already contacted his family.

“Here, Beijing Enterprises Club share our condolence with Mr. Tiote’s family.”

Tiote only moved to China in February after signing with the second-division club from Newcastle. The defensive midfielder spent five-and-a-half seasons on Tyneside, making over 150 appearances while playing in both the Premier League and Championship.

He previously played for Anderlecht in Belgium and Dutch club Twente.

His former teammates expressed condolences on social media as word of his death spread.