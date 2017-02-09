COSUA Rally Support For Cameroon …In FIFA Confederation World Cup

Sarfo Abebrese

Coalition of Supporters Unions of Africa (COSUA)’s Director of Operations in charge of Southern SADC and Eastern Europe, Russian trained Dr. Musaswankosi Mdluli of South Africa, is expected to arrive in Russia today to start arrangements and bookings for COSUA’S participation in the FIFA Confederations World Cup Competition.

The trip is to rally massive support for the newly-crowned African champions, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon for the tournament slated for June this year.

In all, 2,500 members from the continent would be travelling for the tourney with thousand members of COSUA Cameroon to be certified under the hand of Madam Rosemary Mbone Enie, the President of COSUA Cameroon and Vice-President of COSUA in charge of Central Africa.

The remaining 1,500 will be selected from the remaining 53 countries of Africa and the diaspora offices of COSUA in the USA and Europe.

Selected members would be provided with free sponsorship for the trip.

The union, founded in Accra, Ghana, in 2006, by lawyer Sarfo Abebrese aims at mobilising support of all African fans for sports teams and sportsmen representing the continent at international sporting competitions and it started with the 2010 World Cup.

The venues for Cameroon’s matches in the first round will be Moscow where they will face Chile on June 18, on June 22, they will take on Australia at St. Petersburg and at Sochi they will play Germany on June 25.

If Cameroon, representing Africa qualifies for the semi final, it will take place either in Sochi or Moscow with the final taking place in Moscow.

