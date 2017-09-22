Costa Nears Atletico Return

Diego Costa

Atletico Madrid are on the brink of signing Diego Costa from Chelsea in a stunning £57.5m deal.

The two clubs brought an end to the summer’s longest-running transfer saga to an agreement and announced the deal on Wednesday afternoon.

Costa returns to the Spanish club he left behind in 2014 when Chelsea paid £32m to prise him away from Diego Simeone’s side.

Both Atletico and Chelsea were eager to resolve the situation ahead of the Champions League group stage clash between the two sides on Wednesday evening in the Spanish capital.

Atletico started the summer keen to pay around £45m for the Spanish forward but Chelsea have successfully negotiated the fee upwards. Sources close to the negotiations said the final fee, including all add-ons, came in at €65m.

He is likely to earn similar in Spain to his £150,000 a week salary at Chelsea. Costa has previously turned down more lucrative approaches from China as he was set on a return to Atletico.

Costa, who was still in his Brazilian hometown of Lagarto on Wednesday evening, flied to Madrid for medical tests today. It remains to be seen as to whether Atletico will take the mischievous step of presenting Costa in front of Chelsea next Wednesday.

Atletico Madrid are currently under a FIFA transfer ban until January and as such, Costa cannot play for his new side until the new year. He will, however, be allowed to train with his new team. Costa has worked with a personal trainer in Brazil but is some way short of match fitness. The upcoming international break will likely be too soon to be in contention for a Spain recall, after Costa was left out of the September internationals due to his lack of game time.