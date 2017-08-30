Corruption At Flagstaff House: A-Plus Apologises Over Use Of Raspy Words

A-Plus

Musician-turned-politician, Kwame Asare Obeng, Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A-Plus, has apologised for choosing the “wrong” platform in making corruption allegations against two Presidential Staffers, Francis Asenso-Baokye and his colleague Samuel Abdulai Jinapor.

The controversial musician also acknowledged, his words against the two deputies at the Office of the Chief of Staff, were inappropriate.

A-Plus over the weekend made several allegations of fraud and corruption against the deputies at the Office of Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abdulai Jinapor.

He described them as “stupid” indicating that he could not fathom why the President could appoint such corrupt officials into government.

But speaking on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM Wednesday, A-Plus apologised to the President Akufo-Addo as well as the two government appointees for using the “method I used to express my feelings. I think that it’s very wrong.”

“I apologise to the President for using the method and language I used in expressing my feelings,” he rendered, adding that the reaction may be borne out of his high expectation for the President Akufo-Addo.

“My expectation of Nana Addo is just too high [and] sometimes I just jump the gun”.

He, however, maintained that the corruption claim against the Messrs Asenso-Boakye and Jinapor still stands.

“I apologise about how I put it, I have apologised to the people [two officials] but not the substance of the accusation… Not to the people I made the allegations against,” A-Plus insisted.

He said he was happy when he had a call from the Presidency “to come and give evidence [over corruption allegation]”.

“I was so happy…that is what I voted for,” A Plus who revealed plans to contest the Chairmanship position of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Gomoa Central Constituency of the Central Region, stated

He however, refused to give details about the ownership of HT Global, the organisation he works as the Executive Director, which has been involved in the lifting of fuel from Bulk Oil Storage and Transport Company (BOST).

Constantly evading questions from the host, Kojo Yankson, seeking further information about HT Global, A-Plus said he is a part-owner of the company which only got involved in the business of fuel transportation after the NPP won political power.

-Myjoyonline