Corporate Women Network Launched

Amin Adams (third right) and others unveiling the ObaagoGetter Network logo

A non-profit organization dedicated to bringing corporate women and female entrepreneurs together to inspire and support each other in order to achieve more in their careers and businesses has been launched.

Dubbed, ‘Obaagogetter’ the network seeks to provide a supportive environment for personal and professional growth to help women achieve their objectives.

Josephine Amankwah, a social entrepreneur and human resource person, is the founder and president of the network.

Speaking at the launch of the Obaagogetter Network on Saturday, October 27, in Accra, under the theme: “Rewriting Our Story To Inspire Change For The 21st Century Woman,” Executive Director of EoHope Foundation and Katohemaa of Berekum Brong Ahafo Region, Nana Afia Siraa-Ababio, stressed the need for women to be assisted to achieve their individual aspirations.

“I stand here today on behalf of ObaagoGetter Network to offer a helping hand to every girl or woman, who is ready to lead or climb higher above the social order,” she said, adding that certain social norms in the Ghanaian and African society at large have for decades held back the progress of women.

She challenged women to use the opportunity offered in the 21st century to rewrite their stories and move themselves from mere housewives to corporate women or career mothers and wives.

The network, according to its founder and president, has a five-year roadmap with the aim of reaching out to more women in Ghana and beyond.

She stated that the network will reach out to young girls in secondary schools nationwide to inspire them to achieve great successes in life.

Deputy Minister of Energy and Petroleum, Mohammed Amin Adams, who graced the occasion, lauded the founder of the ObaagoGetter Network and encouraged women to be supportive of each other.

By Melvin Tarlue