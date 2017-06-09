Corporate Wednesday Honours Two Personalities

Girmay Haile receiving his award from the CEO of UBA Bank, Aiola Bawuah

The organizers of ‘Corporate Wednesday’ has honoured the outgoing Country Director for UNAIDS, Girmay Haile, as Corporate Wednesday CEO of the Month of May.

May edition of the event, which happened to be the second edition, brought together individuals from at least 200 companies in Ghana to party and establish networks.

It witnessed performances by the members of the highlife duo, Wutah, who put up an impressive performance to the satisfaction of the patrons.

They used the event to re-launch themselves and their musical career after a long break on the music scene.

They treated the excited patrons with their various hit and danceable songs on stage. They really gave a good account of themselves at the event.

The outgoing country director of UNAID was honoured with a citation at the event held at the Golden Tulip Hotel in Accra.

Girmay was awarded for his dedicated fight against HIV and its prevention, especially concerning the youth of Ghana.

The managing director of Phoenix Insurance Limited, Sony Heward-Mills, who has been in the insurance industry for the past three decades, was also honoured for his immense contribution to the growth of the insurance industry in the country.

According to the General Manager for ‘Corporate Wednesday,’ Gladys Osei Owiredu, these honourings are purposed to inspire persons in the corporate community towards positivity and hard work which will strengthen and enhance the Ghana business network in nation building and ensure a strong economy.

The next event is scheduled for 28th June, 2017.