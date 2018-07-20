Corporate Health CEO Grabs Award

Abdulsalam Mohammed

CEO and founder of Corporate Health Ghana Limited, Abdulsalam Mohammed, has emerged as the first runner-up at the maiden Presidential Pitch.

Corporate Health Ghana Limited is an established company that seeks to use technology and innovation to improve access to quality healthcare in Ghana.

The panel of judges were touched by how Abdulsalam’s innovation of a simple short code will enable Ghanaians to request and receive quality healthcare services at the comfort of their homes.

Over the years, his professional skills have seen him extending a voluntary health screening exercise to the Nima community.

He will be participating in the Bridgewater breast cancer screening for Nima, Mamobi and Newtown women, in partnership with the Breast Cancer International (BCI) campaign scheduled for August 26, 2018 to mark the Eid-Adha celebration at Nima Frankies.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Abdulsalam, born and bred in Nima, said, “There are many professionals and people with entrepreneurial skills from Nima who are contributing massively to the development of the country.”