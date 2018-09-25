Corporate Ghana Marks Founders’ Day…With e.TV Ghana, Japan Motors Run

Participants at the starting point

TV Ghana in partnership with Japan Motors, over the weekend, held the 8th Edition of the e.TV Ghana, Japan Motors Corporate Run and Walk at the Silver Star Tower.

The annual 5km run, which took place on Friday as Ghana marked its Founders’ Day to celebrate the great individuals who helped gain independence for Ghana, saw over 500 participants from various corporate institutions in Ghana coming together to run, walk, network and promote health through team-building and physical activities.

Participants raced through a mapped-out route from the Silver Star Tower to 37 Station, the El-Wak traffic light, Airport Round About, Airport Traffic Light and finished at the starting point.

The Fastest CEO (Male) award went to Salah Kweku Kalmoni, CEO of Silver Star Tower Limited, while Muhammida Elmuhajir won the Fastest CEO (Female). Charles Lord Mensah won the Fastest Manager (male) and Nicole Hitti won the Fastest Manager (female). The Fastest Man award went to Obiri Francis and Sophia Ashie won the Fastest Woman.

Marzena Nowakowska won the Fastest Enterprenuer, while Isaac Mensah won the Fastest Over 60. Eric Kissi from the Ghana Blind Union also won the Fastest Visually Impaired. Silver Star Tower Limited won the Fastest Corporate Team.

CEO for Global Media Alliance Group, Ernest Boateng said, “Each year, e. TV Ghana and Japan Motors provide people with the rare and unique opportunity to exercise and network with other people in the corporate world. I will urge everyone to keep exercising and practicing healthy habits.

“As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), ¢5 from each registration has been set aside and will be donated to the Ghana Blind Union as a form of support to the union. This is an initiative that e. TV Ghana and Japan Motors have been carrying out for the past 8 years.”

Salah Kweku Kalmoni, Event Director of Corporate Run, commended all the corporate institutions that took part in the run.

This year’s event was sponsored by Global Media Alliance, Global Cinemas, Silver Star Auto, Lakeside Marina Park, Silver Star Tower Limited, Lakeside Estate, Run Ghana, Omanfofor, Sikkens, Allianz Insurance, Yahama, Brunch Health and Fitness, Star Café , Strategic Power Solutions (SPS), Business Executive and Advance Construction and Development Limited.

From The Sports Desk