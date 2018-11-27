Corporate Day For Farmers’ Day

A special feature for his year’s Farmers Day has been planned. Dubbed ‘Corporate Day Out’ the Chief Executive Officer of Alive Painting Ghana, Obeng Preko, explained it is intended to address the stress encountered by Ghanaian workers. The programme, he explained, would provide a congenial environment for stressed workers.

The 7th December date for the second edition of the ‘Corporate Day Out’ commemorates this year’s 34th farmer’s day celebration.

“We seek to invite all civil servants, public servants, private sector players and individuals to join this wonderful fun train so we shake the stress off,” he added.

He assures the public of getting them there in a style in an air-conditioned luxury bus with well equipped medical team and security officials.

The venue for the programme is the Maaha beach resort in Axim, Sekondi-Takoradi.