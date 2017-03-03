Corby Rhymez Remixes Nana Ampadu’s ‘Agartha’ Song

Corby Rhymez

Germany-based Ghanaian hip-hop artiste Corby Rhymez has released a remix version of veteran highlife musician Nana Kwame Ampadu’s old song titled ‘Agartha’.

According to him, he remixed the song to bring back memories to lovers of highlife music, especially the aged in Ghana and abroad.

‘It’s a worldwide songs, kids and elders are going to love it, it’s gonna bring back memories to our grandfathers because it’s a banger,” he mentioned.

Rhymez remarked that he chose the song because it binds two people who are in love together, disclosing that he will soon release other highlife songs he has remixed.

Speaking with Naa Klordey Odonkor on Ultimate Brunch & Lunch on Ultimate FM, he explained that he developed a passion for music since his childhood, adding that this is his first commercial song.

“I like hip life/highlife music very much, I listen to highlife songs from Amakye Dede through to Nana Ampadu and the African Brothers Band, most times I listen to the songs and got inspirations from their live band videos and I was like this song is great, we can do something from it, so I took inspirations from Nana Ampadu’s song Agartha, I love the song very much… My grandfather likes Nana Ampadu’s songs, so he used to play the song when we were kids, so that was when I developed interest in the song,” he explained.

Rhymez promised to release hit songs that would be enjoyed locally and internationally by his fans, stating that he will release his album which has 28-30 tracks in June 2017.

“There is one artiste in Nigeria, Burna Boy, D-cryme and Shatta Wale in Ghana who we are in talks with to do collaborations,” he disclosed.

Rhymez mentioned that he is ready to touch down in Ghana if any event organiser invites him to perform in any of the shows lined up for the year.

The song which is already on YouTube is catching the attention of music lovers.