‘I Copied Zidane’s Hairstyle’

Kylian Mbappe

Zinedine Zidane’s success as a player and a coach has made him a football idol. But even the most fervent Real Madrid fan would struggle to label the European champions’ boss a fashion icon.

That billing belongs to the likes of Paul Pogba or Neymar, but for new Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe, there was only one person he wanted to be and even look like when he was a kid growing up near the French capital.

“At that time, I wasn’t switched on; I was a little bit in my own world, which is why I wanted to have the same haircut as him. Because when you love a player, you want to do everything like him. If he eats spinach, a kid is going to eat spinach even if he doesn’t like them,” Mbappe said.

“I wanted to do everything like him, and as I didn’t know what baldness was, I asked the hairdresser to cut a round bit out of my hair, he thought I was mad.”