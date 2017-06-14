Cop Gunned Down At Tema

Constable Michael Kporyi

The Tema Regional Police Command has launched a manhunt for two gunmen who allegedly shot and killed a 32-year-old motor-riding policeman at Yellow Signboard, a suburb of Michel Camp in the Kpone-Katamanso District of the Greater Accra Region.

Constable Michael Kporyi, attached to the Rapid Deployment Force (RDF) at the Tema Regional Police Command, was reportedly shot dead while on patrol duty at a quarry site at Shai Hills.

The dastardly act occurred near the UBA Fuel Station on the Tema-Akosombo Highway Monday night.

He was said to have been sprayed with bullets by the assailants, causing him to sustain multiple gunshot wounds in the face and chest and according to the police, the assailants did not take anything from the deceased.

One AK 47 rifle, one pepper spray, a pair of handcuffs and a torch light found on the deceased together with his motorbike with registration number GP4350, were intact.

The body of Constable Kporyi, who resided at Emefa/Mataheko Police Barracks in Accra, has since been deposited at the Police Hospital for autopsy.

According to an eyewitness, the two armed men zoomed in on the policeman who had his AK 47 assault rifle across his chest, and was shot by the pillion rider before they sped off.

The constable, with service number 51475 who is said to be unmarried, reportedly fell off his motorbike into a nearby gutter.

He was said to have struggled to come out of the gutter but in the process, succumbed to death after bleeding profusely.

Confirming the incident to DAILY GUIDE, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Joseph Benefo Darkwah, spokesman for the Tema Regional Police Command, said that at about 9:30 pm on June 12, 2017, his outfit received information that some two armed men on a motorbike had shot a police officer also on a motorbike.

The police officer indicated, the police immediately dispatched personnel to the scene where the lifeless body of Constable Kporyi was found lying in a nearby bush.

According to the spokesman, the Regional Command has launched full-scale investigation into the incident and made a passionate appeal to the public to provide information that could lead to the arrest of the criminal.

The incident occurred a few days after a colleague at the same department was reportedly shot by some supposed marijuana smokers at Community 9, Tema. However, the police have refused to disclose his identity in the interim.

In his case, he was said to be on a motorbike patrolling when he chanced on some four people smoking dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp (wee) and in an attempt to move closer to the scene, was hit with a bullet in his thigh.

He was said to have quickly returned fire, resulting in the death of one person whilst the others managed to escape.

He is currently on admission receiving treatment.

Meanwhile, fear has gripped some police personnel attached to the Tema Regional command who are using motorbike for patrols.

They are said to be appealing to the Police Administration to ban the use of motorbike for patrols because it is putting the personnel in danger as they fight hardened criminals.

“In most cases, you have your weapon across your chest while on a motorbike and most often alone. Before you move to crime scenes it is possible the suspect might have spotted you and by the time you realize, you are under fire,” a policeman who wants to remain anonymous told DAILY GUIDE.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema