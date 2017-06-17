Cop Forces Suspect To Drink Blood

Bright Badu showing the plastered wounds

AN UNNAMED police officer stationed at the Sunyani Municipal Police Station in the Brong-Ahafo Region has been accused by a suspect, Bright Badu, of forcing him (Bright) to lick his (policeman’s) blood because he (policeman) sustained injury during the suspect’s arrest at Fiapre last Monday.

The cop, who has been dragged before the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Techi-Poku, will face disciplinary action if investigation proves that he made the suspect do that, according to the regional crime officer, Superintendent Nana Kwaku-Duah, who confirmed the allegation to DAILY GUIDE.

Superintendent Nana Kwaku-Duah said as part of the investigation, the command had transferred the cop in question to a remote village in order not to influence the process. However, he did not name the police officer involved but said the command will not shield any police officer who acts unprofessionally.

The suspect, Bright Badu, apart from allegedly being forced to drink the policeman’s blood, was also purportedly stabbed severally by him (policeman), injuring him (suspect) on his head, back, face and shoulder. Badu was reportedly locked up in cell when he fell unconscious and was issued with police medical form to attend hospital the following day. He was admitted at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital and later referred to the regional hospital.

Explaining the cause of the attack on him to DAILY GUIDE, Bright Badu said he had a quarrel with his next-door co-tenant (a lady) about the positioning of a dustbin in a corridor both of them share. In the course of the misunderstanding, he asserted that his hands touched the lady’s chin but she claimed he had slapped her in the face and so went and lodged a complaint with the Sunyani municipal police.

Three officers were detailed to the place to arrest Bright. When the police reached the house they couldn’t locate the suspect but met his wife. They reportedly became furious and forcibly entered his room and took away his flat screen television set. They left a number behind for Bright to call them. They later called the suspect and asked him to meet them at a place but he refused, with the excuse that he didn’t know them. This, he said, was at about 7:00 pm on 12 June, 2017.

The law enforcers later reportedly returned to the house at about 10:30 pm the same day and while Bright and his wife were eating in their room, the policeman in question forcibly entered the room and started beating him (Bright), accusing him of slapping his girlfriend. Without resisting arrest, he said the policeman beat him severely and stabbed him in the face, head and back.

