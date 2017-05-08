Contractor Insults Regional Minister

Rockson Bukari and Nuhu Bukari

A local contractor, Nuhu Akalbila, a brother of the late Adams Mahama, the slain Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), was arrested last Saturday for insulting the Upper East Regional Minister Rockson Ayine Bukari and allegedly attempting to hurl a stone at him during a funeral at Gambibgo, a suburb of Bolgatanga.

Nuhu Akalbila, at the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Office at the Bolgatanga Municipal Police Station, claimed he sent his Contract Certificates to the Upper East Regional Minister to sign, but Mr Bukari, without any provocation from him (Nuhu Akalbila), got angry upon seeing him and started insulting him at the office.

Some supporters of the Regional Minister believe he took the action to promote the rule of law.

“The minister could not insult Nuhu back nor tell people to attack him. He took the best decision by reporting him to the Police to resolve the matter, that’s all that he did, they said.

Meanwhile, Nuhu Akalbila, who has been granted bail, has been forgiven by the Upper East Regional Minister after he (Nuhu) travelled to the Residency in the company of other party elders to ask for clemency.

From: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga