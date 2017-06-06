Contractor Arrested For Fraud

GEORGE KOBIAH Amanfi, a 47-year-old contractor, has been arraigned before a Kumasi circuit court presided over by Patricia Amponsah, for allegedly defrauding four residents in Kumasi to the tune of GH¢40,100 between January and April this year.

The accused person, who was smoked out of his hideout at Krofrom, a suburb of Kumasi, had purportedly collected the money under the pretext of securing contracts and appointments for the victims at the district assemblies and the Ghana Armed Forces.

Amanfi reportedly introduced himself to his victims as the Special Assistant to Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, and a close friend of some New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwarts, including Osei Assibey Antwi, Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive and Dominic Nitiwul, Defence Minister, who would facilitate their appointments and contracts.

The complainants (victims) in the case are Samuel Opoku Mensah, a businessman; Francis Amoah, unemployed; John Yaw Gyedu Gyamerah, pensioner and Yaw Frimpong, teacher.

Charged on four counts of defrauding by false pretences contrary to Section 131 of Criminal Offences Act 29/60, the accused person pleaded not guilty and was remanded to reappear on June 14, 2017.

Presenting the facts of the case to the court, Chief Inspector Timothy Amoako said the accused person collected GH¢14,000 from Samuel Opoku Mensah in the guise of giving it to the Ashanti Regional Minister and the Kumasi mayor to secure him (Mensah) a contract of collecting car park tolls in Kumasi.

In January 2017, the prosecutor said Amanfi collected GH¢22,000 from John Yaw Gyedu Gyamerah with the promise of giving same to John Boadu, Sammy Awuku and Nana Akomea – all NPP national executives – to facilitate his appointment as the district chief executive of Tano North in the Brong-Ahafo Region.

Chief Inspector Amoako said George Kobiah Amanfi also took GH¢4,000 from Francis Amoah with the assurance of handing it over to the Defence Minister to get him enlisted in the Ghana Armed Forces. Earlier in January, the accused person had collected GH¢100 from Yaw Frimpong under the pretext that he was going to facilitate his (Frimpong’s) appointment as the Atwima Nwabiagya District Youth Employment Coordinator.

Chief Inspector Amoako said a search conducted at the accused person’s house revealed 37 applications, curriculum vitae (CVs) and examination result slips, including those of the complainants,’ all applying for government jobs.

FROM James Quansah, Kumasi