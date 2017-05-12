Continue Efforts At Sanitizing Judiciary – Akufo-Addo Charges New CJ

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has charged new Chief Justice, Sophia Akufo to work hard and continue the efforts at increasing public confidence in the judiciary.

Nana Akufo-Addo gave the charge while announcing her as his choice for the position of Chief Justice which would become vacant in few weeks’ time when the current Chief Justice, Sophia Akufo retires.

Public confidence in the third arm of government waned after ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative video which revealed acts of corruption in the justice delivery system.

Judges who were caught on the camera accepting bribes to sway the wheels of justice in favour of givers were sacked from the judiciary.

The punishment meted out to some of the justices form part of efforts by the outgoing Chief Justice to cleanse the judiciary and also help repose public confidence in it.

Announcing the new Chief Justice, the President who was in a neat African wear smiled to the cameras that he has no doubt that his first junior in practice would continue efforts at cleaning the Judiciary.

“I have no doubt that Justice Sophia Akufo would be a worthy successor to Justice Georgina Wood, continue the good work of sanitizing the judiciary…,” he charged.

-Adomonline