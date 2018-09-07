Conti, Katanga Conversion: Minister Lauds KNUST Authorities

Professor Kwasi Yankah

The Minister of State in charge of Tertiary Education, Professor Kwasi Yankah, has lauded the management of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), for converting all single-sex halls including the University Hall (Katanga) and the Unity Hall (Conti) into mixed-sex halls.



“If we continue to perpetuate the exclusive male and exclusive female thing within our setting, in the light of realities, we won’t be helping in the realisation of the national development plan. So I’m here to congratulate you for the wonderful thing done…” Professor Yankah said during a tour of the halls of the university to keep abreast of latest developments following the conversions.



Professor Yankah further urged other tertiary universities to follow the example of KNUST and take initiatives in line with global policy.



He also thanked students of the halls for peaceful coexistence and reiterated that: “The credit once again goes to the management and students who have cooperated in spite of the initial challenges [and the resistance shown from the male halls].”



Meanwhile, students and alumni of Conti and Katanga have vowed to resist attempts to change the status quo of the hitherto, all-male halls.



They have therefore sued the university authorities.



A recent interlocutory injunction was trashed by the court with the substantive case pending in court.



The aggrieved student leaders and alumni have, however, petitioned Asantehene Otumfuo Osei II, Chancellor of the KNUST and President Nana Akufo-Addo, among others, to intervene to stop the university management over the conversion.



The university authorities however say the conversion of the halls is to make room for the admission of more female students.

-Classfmonline