Conte Salutes Chelsea Fans

Eden Hazard eased the pressure on under-pressure manager Antonio Conte with a deadly double to shoot Chelsea back into the top four.

Conte’s job would have been in serious jeopardy if Chelsea had lost against rock-bottom West Brom, but Hazard’s brilliant brace and Victor Moses’ strike ensured the Blues returned to winning ways after two consecutive Premier League defeats.

Conte put talk of his job security to one side after Monday night’s win saying: ‘We are getting used with the speculation.

‘My players know very well what our work is and what we have to do. For sure we are going to try to fight against this speculation.

‘There is only one way, to win and play good football. I think until the end we continue to live with this speculation. For me it is not important.’

Chelsea fans made their feelings crystal clear on Monday, singing Conte’s name on several occasions – a clear indication that they’d prefer him to stay.

‘For sure I have to thank the fans,’ he said. ‘They showed me great support because I think they are reading speculation and rumours about me.

‘It means that, maybe in our 18 months together, they understand my passion and my will to defend these colours, this shirt, this badge.’