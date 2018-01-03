Conte Fires ‘Warning Shot’

Antonio Conte

Antonio Conte has said he will reject any moves for his Chelsea players this month without securing direct, quality replacements in the transfer market.

Conte’s fears over his limited squad size mean he believes it would be ‘impossible’ to see any drop in numbers, even with interest in a number of his players.

David Luiz’s fall down the pecking order has attracted glances from clubs on the continent. Newcastle United are keen on Kenedy and Michy Batshuayi and Charly Musonda have also been linked with away moves.

Conte, though, would be opposed to any exits without buying first.

‘My expectation for all the players we have in the squad, is to stay here and to try to continue to work,’ Conte said.

‘Our squad is not big. For this reason I think it’s impossible to send one player on loan or to sell one player, if we don’t take another player.’

Conte wanted new signings last January but only succeeded in bringing Nathan Ake back early from his season-long loan at Bournemouth.