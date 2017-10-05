Contaminated Fuel Impounded At Buipe

Hamza’s License

Information reaching DAILY GUIDE indicates that the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) has impounded a vehicle carrying ‘contaminated’ diesel at Buipe in the Central Gonja District of the Northern Region.

The truck, with registration number GN3009-09, is in police custody pending further investigations.

One Hamza File, driver of the truck, is currently assisting the police to trace the source of the 50,000 litres of diesel valued at about GH₵213, 500.

The transporter, Alhaji Amadu, used a reputable fuel company (name withheld) to transport the said contaminated product.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA) Alhassan Tampuli, confirmed to BUSINESS GUIDE that a truck transporting petroleum product had been impounded at Buipe.

Mr Tampuli refused to confirm reports that the product had been contaminated.

According to him, the zonal officer of NPA was collaborating with the security agencies to investigate the matter.

Meanwhile, instructions have been given that the vehicle should be transferred to the Northern Regional Police Command.

Recently, the Authority denied reports of contaminated fuel on the market.

Since that time, the NPA has intensified its mechanisms to prevent the sale of contaminated fuel on the Ghanaian market.

From Eric Kombat, Buipe