‘Consume Cocoa Drink Daily To Prevent Malaria’

Prof Adai speaking to the media

Professor Frederick Kwaku Addai, Chair, Anatomy Department, College of Health Sciences, University of Ghana, has urged Ghanaians to consume natural cocoa drink on a daily basis to prevent malaria.

The renowned professor made the call on Thursday during a public lecture held at the University of Ghana as part of activities marking 2018 COCOBOD Senior Staff Association (COSSA) Week Celebration.

Speaking under the theme, ‘Cocoa Consumption: Business And Health Impact,’ he said “when you take natural cocoa every day, you don’t get malaria. I am not saying that when you get malaria, go and take cocoa but when you take the cocoa you don’t get malaria. It’s what? preventive.”

Prof Addai was the first to discover in 2012 that regularly consumption of natural cocoa products prevents malaria.

He called on Ghanaians to cultivate the habit of consuming cocoa daily.

“How it works is complex. First of all it kills some of the parasites, then it also stimulates your body. So your body’s own defense system gets stronger and can work better.”

It is also good for the treatment of diabetes and hypertension, as well as stroke, according to him, calling for the introduction of cocoa drinks to students in senior high schools nationwide.

“Let’s cultivate the taste for unsweetened cocoa,” he said.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo, said the lecture formed part of efforts to increase cocoa consumption locally.

According to him, the time has come for Ghana to encourage local consumption and processing of cocoa to benefit from the global cocoa market valued at about $120 billion.

By Melvin Tarlue