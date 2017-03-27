Constant Boty For Crown Apartmento Jazz Concert

Constant Boty

Celebrated guitarist Constant Boty will headline a jazz musical concert scheduled to take place this Friday, March 31 and every Friday at the Crown Apartmento Hotel in Accra.

Recognised as one of the forebears of smooth jazz, Constant Boty has promised to perform his favourite hit songs to satisfy patrons who will attend the show.

The headline artiste will perform alongside dynamic bassist Mark Amoo, drummer Daniel Black and Della Hayes.

He is expected to surprise the audience with a dramatic blend of traditional and contemporary jazz rhythms.

The event, dubbed ‘Jazz Speak Eazy’, is organised by the management team of the Crown Apartmento. It is expected to attract a large number of jazz music fans, as well as stakeholders in the music industry.

The event seeks to generate new levels of interest and support for jazz and encourage jazz lovers to preserve and promote the genre.

Constant Boty’s last major concert was in November 2016 in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, during his ‘Guru Guru Project’ tour with Venezuelan-American jazz great, Benito Gonzalez, as his special guest.

By George Clifford Owusu