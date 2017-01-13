I Conquered England In 3 Months …Says Ibrahimovic

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is convinced he has already proved a success in English football.

Ibrahimovic, 35, has scored 18 goals since joining United on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer.

With 13 of those strikes coming in the Premier League, the former Sweden international trails the competition’s top scorer Diego Costa by just one.

But he insists winning that race is not a concern because he feels he has already made his mark.

Ibrahimovic told the club’s website: “I’m chasing the head trophy — the Premier League. That is my aim.”

“The individual things come as part of the main objective because that is like a bonus for every individual player. If the collective does well, then the individuals will do well.”

Ibrahimovic, who is set to return for Sunday’s crunch clash against Liverpool after illness, says the team is now finding their feet under Jose Mourinho after a mixed start to the season.

United are unbeaten in 15 games in all competitions and have won their last nine in succession.

Ibrahimovic said: “I said from the beginning — slowly, slowly, we will get better and everything was about the click. We needed to click as a team. Now you see the identity of the team.”

Ibrahimovic thinks United could still make a strong challenge for the title, even though they are presently sixth and trail leaders Chelsea by 10 points.

He said: “The last one-and-a-half months have shown the right way. The gap has been bigger but now it’s better, so we are closer to that now.”