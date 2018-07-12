Connect 97.1FM Celebrates 2nd Anniversary

Management and staff of Takoradi-based Connect 97.1 FM last Thursday joined hands with some loyal listeners to celebrate the station’s second anniversary with live gospel worship on radio.

Acting regional manager of the station, Ransford Nana Osei Asare, used the occasion to thank the station’s listeners and clients for being loyal to Connect FM for the last two years and promised them of more exciting collaborations in the coming years.

He urged the business community to take advantage of the opportunities being offered by Connect 97.1 FM to expand their businesses.

“Connect 97.1FM has positioned itself in Takoradi to grow businesses and help clients to reach their target groups. Come to us, and let’s make it happen,” he said.

The second anniversary celebration began with a community rap battle at Effiakuma on June 23 and another at Kwesimintsim on June 30.

Sekondi and Takoradi are yet to take their part in the rap battle that seeks to crown the best rapper as the king of rap. The winner stands the chance to win juicy prizes, including a record deal.

As part of the anniversary celebration, there will also be a trade fair to give the people in the metropolis a one-stop shop of all they need. Loyal clients are also being honoured with Connect FM souvenirs.

Connect 97.1FM broadcasts in Akan and English, the predominant languages spoken in its catchment area.

Its transmission reaches Elubo, Axim, Dixcove, Tarkwa, Bogoso and beyond in the Western Region, as well as Mankessim in the Central Region.