Congo Must Fall …Gyan Taunts

Asamoah Gyan

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has said in plain words that his mates are bent on going the extra mile for today’s clash against Congo in Kumasi.

The hit man has revealed that if there is anytime Ghana must go all out then, it is the Baba Yara clash considering how bad it started the World Cup campaign.

Refreshingly, leaders, Egypt stumbled in Kampala yesterday to throw the race open-with Uganda now sitting on top of the group with seven points.

That, coupled with Ghana’s quest to make a fourth streak World Cup appearance has thrown Ghana’s camp into a state of optimism.

Confident Gyan said “We have our destinies in our hands, we can’t afford to fail this time. We are determined and poised to go all out.

“We are not taking them for granted, it is football, anything can happen so we are bent on making our nation proud. A win will breathe life into our campaign, and that is exactly what we want to do. Congo must fall.”

The return fixture has been scheduled for Congo on Tuesday and according to Gyan, it is his uttermost wish to lead the team to make a double win in the double assignment.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum