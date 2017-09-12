Congestion Hits Savelugu Hospital

Children are forced to share the same ward with the female patients at the Savelugu Government Hospital, leading to serious congestion in the ward.

The management of the Savelugu Municipal Hospital has been forced to abandon the new children’s ward due to lack of equipment.

DAILY GUIDE has learnt that beds and other items would go a long way to ease the burden on the ward and staff of the hospital.

According to management, all attempts to get help and support from financial institutions and the Ministry of Health have proved futile.

Last year, an officer from the Ministry of Health visited the hospital to assess the needs of the hospital but it appears the ministry is yet to decide on the next action for the hospital.

Information gathered indicates that the Ministry of Health has in stock a number of hospital beds for distribution but the Savelugu Municipal Hospital is yet to benefit from it.

A visit by the DAILY GUIDE to the hospital revealed that the male ward is the worst of all the wards in the hospital. It houses both accident and emergency cases with only 16 beds.

The CSSD is also located in the male ward and when items are sterilised and machines opened, steam fills up the entire place, making it uncomfortable for patients to stay there and for nurses to attend to patients.

The toilet facilities are located within the main male ward and due to the structural defect, the ward stinks of urine and human waste, no matter how often it is cleaned.

Moreover, the roofing which is made of asbestos leaks badly when it rains, and staff have to move patients from bed to bed and buckets are used to collect the leaking water, which therefore calls for an immediate re-roofing.

There is not enough accommodation for both senior and junior staff for the facility. Last year, a medical officer who was posted there had to be reposted to the Tamale Teaching Hospital due to lack of accommodation.

Management is, therefore, calling on the government to provide them with, at least, two senior staff bungalows and one compound house accommodation for junior staffs.

