Confirmed: Patapaa Performs @ RTP Awards

Patapaa

Organisers of the Radio and Television Personality (RTP) Awards have denied media reports that it has signed a GH¢1,000 performance fee with ‘One Corner’ hitmaker, Patapaa, to perform at this year’s edition of the event slated for October 28 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

According to a statement issued in Accra by the organisers, Big Events Ghana, when Patapaa was contacted to perform at the event an amount of GH¢ 1,000 was paid to him to facilitate his movement from Swedru to Accra to enable the organisers sign a performance contract with him.

“The GH¢ 1,000 was not given to him as performance fee but to facilitate his movement from Swedru to Accra,” the statement said.

Media reports last week suggested organisers of the event offered the artiste GH¢ 1,000 as a performance fee, an amount Ghanaians considered to be an insult to Patapaa, whose ‘One Corner’ hit song has been ruling the airwaves.

“We will not put out the exact amount agreed on because it isn’t ethical to do so but can say that both parties are satisfied with the agreed amount and that was enough for us to give him the GH¢ 1,000 travelling facilitation fee which the media is peddling as the total amount for his performance,” the organisers said in statement.

The statement added that the Swedru-based artiste is satisfied with the performance fee paid and will perform at awards night.

In conclusion, the statement added that the decision of the organisers to put Patapaa on the award platform to perform is in response to requests made by industry players who think it is fair to give the artiste that opportunity.

This year’s event has Ebony Reign as the headline artiste, and she will perform alongside Patience Nyarko, Kurl Songs and Patapaa.