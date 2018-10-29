CONFIRMED: Ambolley, Dela Botri To Rock ‘Commotion Concert’

Dela Botri and Gyedu Blay Ambolley

Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Dela Botri and Steve Bedi have joined the tall list of Ghanaian artistes performing at the maiden edition of ‘Commotion Concert’, which is slated for December 1 at the Alliance Française in Accra.

According to the organisers, Scratch Studio & Music Publishing, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Dela Botri and Steve Bedi will be performing to the thousands of music lovers who will make their way to the venue.

In addition to three performing artistes, the organisers said a number of local artistes have also been invited to rock the stage alongside SSUE, Ambolley and others.

The organisers confirmed that some of the local artistes invited to perform at the event are Owura Kay, Jimmy Beckley, Kwame Thomas, Immanuel, Ananse Band, among others.

Speaking in an interview with BEATWAVES during the weekend, the CEO of Scratch Studio and Music Publishing, Kofi Amoakohene disclosed that the full list of other performing artistes will be unveiled at the official launch of the event on Saturday, November 10 at the premises of the Scratch Studios, located at East Legon in Accra.

He stated that the concert will be a unique experience for both artistes and music fans, adding that music fans should come and experience an extraordinary musical concert on December 1.

By George Clifford Owusu