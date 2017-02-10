Computer Man Assist The Needy

Prophet Eric Akwasi Amponsah aka Computer Man

Gospel musician and the founder of the Hope Generation Ministry International Church (HGMI), Prophet Eric Akwasi Amponsah, has disclosed his plans of using the proceeds from the sale of his musical albums to support the needy children in some selected needy institutions in the country.

The man of God who is also known as Computer Man made this known when he donated an amount of GH¢2,000 to the Givers Never Lack Foundation (GNL) to support the upkeep of the children.

According to him, the donation is to support the purchase of mattresses, diapers, detergents and other antiseptics for the needy children.

In addition to the donation, the prophet has also promised to organise events with support from his church to raise funds to assist the needy in society

He, again, promised to use the proceeds from the sale of his musical works to support the upkeep of needy children in some selected needy institutions in the country.

Prophet Amponsah said the church would also be available to support the foundation whenever they appeal for support.

He advised parents and guardians to inculcate the spirit of giving and volunteerism into their children and wards.

That, he said, would motivate children to support the poor and vulnerable in society into their adult life.

He stressed the need for parents to educate their children to the highest level.

“I would like to implore our parents to take a keen interest in their children’s education, so that they can attain the highest on the educational ladder,” he reiterated.

He disclosed that the church has plans of establishing a school from the crèche level to the university to give full scholarship to the church members.

Prophet Amponsah explained that the church has taken the step because many parents struggle to pay the fees of their wards.

Edward Amankwah, founder of the GNL, expressed gratitude to the church for heeding to their call for help and showing love to children with cerebral palsy.

He urged other organisations and individuals to emulate the worthy examples of the church.

By George Clifford Owusu