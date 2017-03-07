Compendium On Islam In West Africa Launched

Sheikh Mustapha Ibrahim launching the book

A book “A Holistic History Of Islam In Central, West Africa” was launched last Saturday at the headquarters of the Ahlinsuna Wal Jamaa Headquarters in Nima, Accra.

The author of the publication, Sheikh Osman Bari academician and former diplomat said the work was intended to fill the gap that exists in relation to research materials on the subject for academic and other works.

“I was motivated to write the book to fill a vacuum and to address a historical deficiency” he told his audience when he passed a brief remark before the book was launched.

He had kind words for various organizations which supported him in the Herculean task.

The Chairman of the occasion Sheikh Mustapha Ibrahim encouraged all to grab copies of the rare work because of the knowledge it contained.

The invitation was amply subscribed as the hall was filled to capacity.

An auction for copies of the publication attracted GH¢21,000. The guest of honour for the occasion was Hon Boniface Abubakar Saddique Minister for Inner Development and Zongo Affairs who is also MP for the Madina constituency.

By A.R. Gomda