Companies Pledge Support… For National Teams

Representatives of the companies with Hon Asiamah at his office

Some companies in the country have pledged massive support for the various national teams, particularly women’s football.

Last Tuesday, eight companies comprising Vita Milk, Women’s World Bank, Tanink Ghana, Fidelity Bank, Ghana Oil (GOIL), Fan Milk Ghana, National Lottery Authority (NLA) and Mikaddo Pharmacy called on Youth and Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah to discuss how to support the various national teams.

It emerged that the companies showed gross willingness to support government as it strives to give the national teams and women’s football a facelift.

The companies requested for a comprehensive budget for the various national teams as well as for the women’s league.

The Youth and Sports Minister lauded the companies for their efforts, and pledged to accord them the needed courtesies in their operations by way of taxes.

Also present for the stakeholders meeting were Ghana Football Association(GFA) acting General Secretary Alex Asante and Women’s League Board chairman, Linea Addy.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum