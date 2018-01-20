Community Police Arrested For Stealing Motorbike

A Community Policing Assistant attached to the Dansoman Division of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, has been arrested for allegedly stealing a motorbike.

Joseph Aboagye, who has been working with the police since 2016, was arrested last Thursday by the Dansoman police upon intelligence.

That was after the law enforcers had discovered that one of the accident motorbikes that they had parked at the station was missing.

The investigator in-charge of the case apprehended a taxi driver in connection with it (case) and in the course of investigation, it came to light that the taxi had been hired to carry the motorbike to the house of Aboagye.

He has been detained by the police while efforts are being made to recover the motorbike.

Confirming the story to DAILY GUIDE, ASP Efia Tenge, Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, said the incident occurred last Wednesday, January 17, 2018.

She said sometime last year, the motorbike was involved in an accident and brought to the station.

It had not yet been released to the owner because investigations were not over yet, saying that Aboagye is part of the personnel investigating that accident case.

Recently, the MTTD discovered that that particular motorbike had been stolen and informed the district investigators to conduct investigations into the matter, leading to the arrest of Aboagye.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey