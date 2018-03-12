Commey Stops Luna …To Set Up Another Easter Clash

Ghana’s Richard Commey (26-2, 23 Kos) proved too strong for Mexico’s Alejandro Luna (22-1, 15 KO) as he stopped the latter in round six on Saturday night in Texas, USA.

Commey-Luna went into the bout with the aim of becoming the number one contender for the IBF World lightweight belt which is been held by Robert Easter Jr.

The win means that Commey’s dream of facing Easter again is imminent.

Commey- Easter fought two years ago for the IBOF World lightweight belt but the American won the tie via disputed split decision.

Commey thus becomes the first pro boxer to hand Luna his first pro loss.