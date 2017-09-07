Commentator Breaks Down In Tears

…After Syria’s Last-Gasp Equalizer

In quite a beautiful moment, Syria kept alive their hopes of qualifying for their first-ever World Cup finals with a stoppage time equaliser against Iran on Tuesday night.

It would be an extraordinary achievement for a nation that has been ripped apart by conflict for the past six years and the goal, scored by Omar al-Soma to secure a play-off spot, prompted an outpouring of joy.

Not least from the television commentator calling the match in Tehran, who broke down in tears as he described the momentous 93rd-minute goal and went viral on social media as a result.

As the attack breaks, the commentator says: ‘Should we say we’ve thrown away the dream ourselves? Come on boys! Come on boys! The second goal! The second! Pass!’

The ball is then rolled past the goalkeeper and into the net and the commentator gives thanks to Allah repeatedly. ‘Minute 93! What’s happening! Cry! Be happy!,’ he shouts.

‘The second goal! The second goal for our national team!,’ he screeches into his microphone as Syrian players, staff and supporters dance around in celebration.

‘Who scored it? Who scored? Somah! It had to be Somah! It had to be Somah! The equalising goal.’

The commentator’s voice then falters as the magnitude of the moment sinks in. ‘Pardon me! I’ve lost it! No one can stop them,’ he says.

Al-Soma’s dramatic goal means Syria finish third in Asian qualifying group A behind Iran and South Korea and now face Australia in a two-legged play-off tie next month.

Because of the security situation, it’s likely that Syria will have to play the ‘home’ leg of their play-off in Malaysia.