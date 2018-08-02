Come Support Us… Satellites Coach

Jimmy Cobblah

Coach of the national U-20 team, the Black Satellites, has called on Ghanaians to give the team a massive support ahead of the final round of qualifier for the Africa Youth Championship against Benin on Saturday.

Ghana will host the Benin team in the first leg at Cape Coast before playing the return leg in a fortnight.

Ahead of the game on Saturday, Coach Jimmy Cobblah insists the team will need the backing of the country both physically and spiritually.

“This is a national duty and I plead with Ghanaians to come and cheer the boys on to victory and to pray for us too,” he said.

“Football is not just physical, it is also spiritual and while we are playing on the pitch, they will also be praying for us and giving us the support and I believe by the end of the game, we will be victorious,” he added.

The Black Satellites began training for the game on Saturday few weeks ago after all football activities were halted in the country following the Anas Exposé.

Most of the players have been inactive but Coach Jimmy Cobblah is not worried about the lack of competition and insists the boys will be up for the task.

“It is normal that the Benin side have been in competition but that won’t be a problem. This is why I have been in camp with the players even though it has not been for a long time, the boys look a bit sharp now and look a bit ready for the game,”

“We have been pushing them and I can tell you for now they have been responding and they are ready for the game on Sunday.”