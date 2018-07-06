header ad banner
‘Colombia Is Dirtiest Team’

July 6, 2018

England defender John Stones has branded Colombia the ‘dirtiest’ team he has ever faced as the fallout from their World Cup clash continues.

The Manchester City centre-back admits he was astounded at the tricks Colombia played during the second-round clash in Moscow on Tuesday.

England won 4-3 on penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra-time to book a quarter-final clash with Sweden  tomorrow.

But Stones highlighted a number of incidents – including Wilmar Barrios, avoiding a red card for a headbutt on Jordan Henderson – and was critical of Colombia’s physical and mental provocation.

He said: ‘The game was so strange. It was the dirtiest team I’ve ever come up against, in the respect of when we won a penalty, surrounding the referee, pushing the referee, the headbutt you’ve all seen, scuffing the penalty spot, a lot of off the ball stuff I’m sure you’ve not heard about.’

 

