Collins Dauda’s Brother Flees Ghana

Abdulai Naaba

Abdulai Naaba, younger brother of Collins Dauda, outgoing Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, has reportedly fled Ghana to neighbouring Burkina Faso.

Controversial pastor and founder of the International Godsway Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim, who revealed this to his congregation during the 31st December watch night service, disclosed that the wife of the runaway Naaba is also a member of his church.

He failed to state exactly when Naaba left Ghana; but said he had been weeping since he (Abdulai Naaba) left the shores of the country for fear that the incoming government may hunt him down for comments he purportedly made.

Bishop Obinim also revealed that the wife of Naaba is heavily pregnant for which reason he was appealing to the president-elect, Nana Akufo-Addo and his vice to forgive Abdulai Naaba who is alleged to have made comments to the effect that he had killed people and could kill again.

“He is my church member; the wife who is pregnant, is currently at this programme. Please, I am on my knees. He was just bragging; he cannot even hurt a fly. Forgive him, please forgive him,” the bishop pleaded in a very sober voice.

It would be recalled that Abdulai Naaba on an Accra-based radio station, indicated that they will beat Kennedy Agyapong, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, mercilessly should the MP come to Asutifi South – where Naaba was – describing Kennedy as a “mad man who only rants unnecessarily.”

“Who is Kennedy Agyapong to threaten me with death?” he questioned, adding, “We have been killing before he was born. I have killed human beings and I will finish anybody with bad intentions before his time.”