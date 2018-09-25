Collins Dauda Wanted By Police

Collins Dauda

Some police officers have stormed the residence of Member of Parliament for Asutifi South, Alhaji Collins Dauda to arrest him, Adomonline.com has reported.

The incident happened Tuesday dawn at his home in the constituency where the police claim they had orders from above.

Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka confirmed this to Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Tuesday.

He said Collins Dauda was not home when the incident occurred but his family members were left traumatised.

The Minority Chip Whip has accused the government of intimidation and has vowed to resist any further threats.

Meanwhile, the Brong Ahafo Regional Police Command has asked Collins Dauda to report at the office of the IGP when he arrives in Accra.

It is not clear yet why the former Minister has been invited by the police.

But Mubarak Muntaka said the Asutifi South MP will not report to the police since he has not been charged for any crime.

Joy News’ Parliamentary correspondent, Joseph Opoku Gakpo says Alhaji Collins Dauda, a former Local Government Minister under the John Mahama administration, has confirmed being invited by the IGP.

He said the Minority were locked in a meeting as at Midday, delaying seating for today.

Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu is expected to brief the media later in the day on the development, Gakpo reported.

