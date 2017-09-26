COCOBOD Staff Family Demand Probe

The deceased Yakubu Razak

The family of Yakubu Razak, a COCOBOD staff, who was killed recently by armed robbers, has called on the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Walewale in the West Mamprusi District of the Northern Region, who is the chairman of the District Security Executive Committee (DISEC), to immediately launch an investigation into the incident.

According to the family, their son was unfortunately murdered at about 7.00 pm on Monday, September 18 2017.

It said that Yakubu Razak was a law-abiding citizen and an official of the COCCOBOD in the Central Region, who took leave to visit his family at Walewale.

On that faithful day, he travelled to the market center to buy medication from a pharmaceutical shop. He moved on his bicycle towards the family house after buying his medications. Unknown to him, armed robbers had stormed the place to rob an MTN mobile money vendor, and owing to the escape of their target, they began shooting sporadically which hit him in the chest.

“We are demanding investigations into the incident, and for justice to be served in this dastardly act. On 12th July 2017, there was an attack on women who were travelling to Walewale from the Bulbiya Market at about 9.00 pm. They were beaten and robbed off their monies and mobile phones, it said.

The family stated that there have been several armed robberies in and around Walewale.

They accused the Police Service of failing to apprehend a single individual, indicating that the sheer negligence and disregard for precious lives has contributed to the rise in armed robberies and murders in Walewale.

“If the Police Service had not slept on their job and acted appropriately on the previous attacks, the recent incident in which Razak died would not have happened. He left behind three children and two wives in such an untimely, unfair manner.

The head of Bishanaayiri family, Mr. Bishanaaba, who petitioned the DCE, demanded an investigation into the murder of Razak Yakubu to bring the perpetrators to book.

This is necessary to dispel the notion of residents of the district that the police in the area have been compromised and shield criminals.

“We are respectfully requesting feedback on preliminary investigations into the incident within one week of receipt of the petition. We intend to pursue this issue to the national level to its logical conclusion.”

From Eric Kombat, Walewale