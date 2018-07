Joseph Boahen-Aidoo

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) on Friday announced that purchases of the 2018 Light Crop Cocoa Season will commence on Friday, 29th June, 2018.

In a release signed by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Joseph Boahen-Aidoo, the board said the producer price to be paid at all buying centres is GH¢228.00 per load of 30 kilograms for Grade 1 and II cocoa beans naked ex-scale or GH¢475.00 per bags of 64 kilograms gross.

It also gave the price for a tonne of 16 bag as GH¢7,600.00.