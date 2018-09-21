Cocobod Closes Cocoa Season

Joseph Boahen Aidoo

The Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has announced the closure of the 2018 Light Crop Cocoa Season, effective Thursday, 13th September.

In a statement issued by its Public Affairs Department, COCOBOD stated that“it is hereby notified for general information that purchases of the 2018 light crop season will cease at close of business on Thursday, 13th September, 2018.”

According to the statement, “In order to assist the Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) to obtain the final returns from up-country centres, the Ghana Cocoa Board has decided that returns on the declared purchases will be accepted up to 4:00pm on Tuesday, 18th September, 2018.”

It would be recalled that in July, this year, COCOBOD announced the opening of the 2018 light crop cocoa season, pegging the producer price to be paid at all buying centres at GH¢475 for every 64 kilograms bag of cocoa, equivalent to GH¢7,600 per tonne of cocoa.

By Melvin Tarlue