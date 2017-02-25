Coaches Afranie, Osam Go Home Today

E.K.Afranie and Fred Osam Duodu

Ghanaians will pay their last respect to two legendary coaches Emmanuel Afranie and Fred Osam Duodu who will be laid to rest today.

Fred Osam Duodu passed way in October last year after a short illness while Afranie died in November last year in a tragic accident.

Osam Duodu will be sent to his hometown Agona Nyakrom for burial and final funeral rites today.

And Afranie will be laid to rest at Bonwire in the Ashanti Region, but the final funeral rites will be held at the Heroes Park near the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.