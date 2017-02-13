Coach Arday Is Dead

Sam Arday

Legendary Ghanaian coach and originator of the “multi-system” is reported to have passed away yesterday.

Details about his demise remain sketchy, but Arday was the Technical Director of Ghana Premier League side West Africa Football Academy.

He also managed the Ghana national side on two occasions from 1996 to 1997, and again in 2004.

He was the coach of Ghana Olympic Team, which won the Olympic Bronze Soccer Medal at Barcelona ’92, the first for an African country, and coach of Ghana national under-20 football team.

The Black Satellites won the Bronze Medal at 1991 Africa Youth Championship in Egypt after beating Zambia 2:0 in the 3rd and 4th Place Match.

He then became head coach of the Ghana national under-17 football team, the Black Starlets, who won the 1995 FIFA U-17 World Championship Trophy in Ecuador and the African Under-17 Championship in Mali.