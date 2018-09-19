Coach Appiah Supports RENFAG

Coach Appiah (2nd R) with ‘Thunder’ Anas Seidu (L) Awuley Quaye, Rev. Osei Kofi, Willie Klutse and Sunday

Black Stars coach, Kwasi Appiah, has yet again supported the Retired National Footballers Association of Ghana (RENFAG).

Few days ago, he presented a cheque for ¢10,000 to the ex footballers at its office at the Accra Stadium.

To the coach, the gesture forms part of the Kwasi Appiah Foundation’s quest to support the needy, particularly retired footballers.

He described the career of the footballer as short and has therefore admonished the current generation of players to invest wisely.

Coach Ibrahim Sunday, on behalf of his mates expressed profuse thanks to coach Appiah for the gesture.

The coach has been consistent in embarking on such charity projects.