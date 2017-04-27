Coach Appiah Meets Akufo Addo

President Akufo-Addo in a meet with Kwesi Appiah

In-coming Black Stars coach, James Kwasi Appiah has held a closed-door meeting with Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, www.footballghana.com has reported.

The meeting which was held on Tuesday at the Flagstaff House precedes Appiah’s official announcement as coach of the senior national team.

The 56-year-old is expected to sign a two-year deal with the Ghana Football Association (GFA), an appointment which has the blessing of President Akufo-Addo.

Appiah’s visit to the seat of government precedes a similar trip to the Ministry of Youth and Sports on Monday where he interacted with the Sports Minister Isaac Asiamah and other officials of the ministry.

The former Kumasi Asante Kotoko defender who will also be in charge of the local Black Stars will begin his official duties on May 1.

Appiah arrived in the country last Friday after leaving his post as coach of Sudanese side Khartoum after two and a half seasons in charge.