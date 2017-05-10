Coach Appiah Calls On Unibank

Nyarko-Pong(L) Kwasi Appiah and other officials of the bank

Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah has called on the top hierarchy of Unibank at its World Trade Centre Offices in Accra.

The visit, powered by Primeval Media was to reintroduce the former brands ambassador of the bank to the Ghanaian owned financial institution.

Coach Appiah thanked the bank, official bank of the Black Stars for their support since coming on board as a sponsor.

MD of the bank Felix Nyarko-Pong charged coach Appiah to consider his second coming as a fresh challenge and not a continuation of what he started before Avram Grant took over two years ago.

He said “We thank GFA for another good work done, I do not think it’s a re-appointment, I think it is a new appointment. You are welcome to your new job, as you consider yourself as the new man, and see that as a new job you will analyze things better and you will succeed.

“We are a local bank and believe in the capabilities of a Ghanaian and with that in mind, we support you.”

In 2013, Unibank signed a three-year $1.2m deal with the Black Stars.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum